Listen to a timeless tale

The Ramayana is an essential fabric of the Hindu philosophy, and a shining example of mythological storytelling. An event this evening will entail experts Arshia Sattar and Imran Ali Khan reading out their favourite passages from Sattar’s translation of Valmiki’s Ramayana, which she published in 1995. They will also delve into the overall story, tracing Rama’s story as he travels across different landscapes and dimensions. Join the online session to learn more about a story that’s thousands of years old.

On: Today, 7.30 pm

