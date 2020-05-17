Listen to Carnatic-electronic music

A Fantasy Bharatanatyam dance opera—words you thought would never be said in the same breath. Antariksha Sanchar, is just that. The project, which was envisioned by visual arts director Avinash Kumar (Thiruda) and electronic music producer Sri Rama Murthy (Murthovic), in artistic collaboration with Bharatanatyam exponent Jayalakshmi Eshwar and Red Bull, played in Mumbai in 2018, followed by shows in Delhi and Bengaluru. This music is now available online. It combines the Indian classical dance form with live Carnatic-electronic music and visuals from the country’s first cultural adventure videogame Antariksha Sanchar: Transmissions in Space. The music, obviously, keeps true to the theme.

Sri Rama Murthy, the music director for Antariksha Sanchar, on why you should listen in.

When not watching the visuals, how can one connect with the audio?

The original album music is a light yet subliminal emotive ragam-based exploration of various moods in the microtonal world of Carnatic music. Eight selected works from the whole score of 120 minutes are now out as an original album and with it is an accompanied package of eight remixes from some of the most prolific music producers from India and Germany. That sort of makes for a broad spectrum of music to choose from, given the story and its sound palette. Originals are for your living room listening and the remixes are for dance/nightclubs, which many club and radio presenters are currently supporting.

What do you want people to take away from this?

I think for me it has been a great realisation to see how we keep forgetting about the more interesting and unique practices of dance, music and performance art in India. We often find ourselves looking for inspiration and knowledge beyond what’s around us.

What has the feedback been?

Many DJs/radio show presenters are featuring the music on their shows. It is also interesting to see a mixed demographic of listeners/buyers react to it. We have people from 20 years to 60 years consuming this. I am proud to have released something which appeals to a wide range of listeners.

To listen murthovic.bandcamp.com



