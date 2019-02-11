Listen to people share eight unusual love stories at Bandra

things-to-do

Navaldeep Singh narrates a story

Some love stories have more to them than the usual boy-meets-girl plot. Grab the opportunity to listen to some such tales of romance, as people share their filmy, sad or outright hilarious narratives of finding love. Kahaaniya, a story-telling show hosted by Tape A Tale, unravels eight extraordinary tales of being smitten instantly or developing unexpected feelings over time. The theme of the event is Jars Of Love, so bring along your near and dear ones and enjoy a night of sweet, heart-warming stories.

FROM February 12, 8.30 pm to 10.30 pm

AT The Cuckoo Club, St Andrews Road, Bandra West.

CALL 9970437895

COST Rs 299

