Listen to reason

For the science geek

Infectious disease specialist Dr Celine Gounder and former US ebola response coordinator Ronald Klain's Epidemic really gets you thinking right from the start. Released on February 28, the first episode had the experts question why the virus hadn't been declared a pandemic yet, thus giving an insight on political motives. It also delves into the airborne nature of the virus, comparing it with SARS-CoV-1, the human coronavirus most closely-related to SARS-CoV-2, that caused severe acute respiratory syndrome and infected over 8,000 people in 2002 and 2003. The podcast also features special guests including Dr Tom Frieden, former director of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Log on to Spotify, Apple Podcasts

For working adults and senior citizens

Consuming vast amounts of information on a daily basis can get taxing. That's why BBC World Service's Coronavirus Global Update is a good option. Since March 5, the news organisation has been releasing four-minute clips that summarise how countries around the world are grappling with the pandemic. So, you not only learn about Italy's new limits on public movement and US lawmakers' clash over an economic rescue package but also about Brazilian protests and India's nationwide curfew. It also touches upon technological developments — a funny one being, a website created by London-based software developer Ben Sassoon and artist Sam Harris that calculates how much toilet paper one actually needs to survive social distancing given its stockpiling.

Log on to bbc.co.uk

For the anxious

Day by day, misinformation is getting harder to spot because of its compelling presentation. That's exactly what CNN's chief medical correspondent Dr Sanjay Gupta hopes to tackle in each bite-sized episode of Fact vs Fiction. He takes you through the terminology related to the virus and then addresses frequently asked questions: Why is it called novel? Do I need an N95 mask? He also breaks down myths like drinking water, eating garlic or consuming vitamin C will eliminate the virus, or the one commonly heard in India and endorsed by US President Trump — that heat will kill the virus.

Log on to edition.cnn.com

For a dose of positivity



Ashdin Doctor. Pic/Instagram

Mumbai-based Ashdin Doctor who runs the podcast The Habit Coach, where he talks about quick and easy actionable habits, has started addressing this situation, too, albeit with hopeful content. You hear the history behind the iconic Keep Calm and Carry On poster. Printed in 1939 by the British government in preparation for World War 2, it succeeded in keeping the morale of the citizens high. Similarly, Doctor urges people to not panic even though it is understandable. The important thing he says is to have an honest chat with family and friends, talk to yourself to drown out silly thoughts and laugh in the face of fear. And in case you've been contemplating on boosting your productivity, Doctor also chats about dressing for work at home.

Log on to ivmpodcasts.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates