Listen up Mahesh Babu, this is what your fans have done to commemorate your next film

Superstar Mahesh Babu is all set to take over the theatres on January 12 with his next release, Sarileru Neekevvaru. Recently, the actor's fans from Bhimavaram city in the state of Andhra Pradesh made a massive 50-foot tall cut out of their favorite star next to Padmalaya theatre.

Mahesh Babu is the only actor from the South in the Top 10 list of the Top Entertainment handles in India, according to a survey done on Twitter, and now his incredible fan following has erected a huge 50-foot tall cut-out for their favourite star.

Mahesh Babu has one of the greatest fan bases across the quarters because of his successful films, great work, and an amazing presence overall on social media.

Mahesh Babu's team took to its Instagram account to share the picture, have a look and be prepared to be amazed:

Amongst other top celebrities, superstar Mahesh Babu holds the 9th position. His 25th film Maharshi did big at the box - office and his 26th film, Sarileru Neekevvaru, all set to release, has received high praise by fans especially for his army look.

Starring the Superstar Mahesh Babu as Army Major Ajay Krishna, Sarileru Neekevvaru is directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film is slated for a release on January 12, 2020, which is on Sankranthi. Sarileru Neekevvaru is jointly bankrolled by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu under their banner AK Entertainments and GMB Entertainment.

