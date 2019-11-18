MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Listen up

Updated: Nov 18, 2019, 08:54 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Head for a gig in Lower Parel and watch a bunch of artistes perform

.
.

Music

Based out of Delhi, Gaurav Raina and Tapan Raj’s (in pic) brainchild, Midival Punditz, has been hailed as the forerunners of the Indian techno scene. This Friday, watch them play live alongside other acclaimed artistes like thumri vocalist Malini Awasthi, Rajasthani folk multi-instrumentalist Kutle Khan, Indian classical flautist Pt Ajay Shankar Prasanna, Hindustani classical vocalist Sukanya Chattopadhyay and drum & bass/Dubstep artiste Sound Avatar.

At antiSOCIAL, CS 242, near Viva Centre, Mathuradas Mill Compund, Lower Parel.
On November 22, 9 pm
Call 7506394240
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 800 to Rs 1,000

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

lower parelthings to do in mumbaimumbai guide

Walk with mid-day: Did you know that Mumbai's founding fathers were buried here?

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK