Listen up
Head for a gig in Lower Parel and watch a bunch of artistes perform
Music
Based out of Delhi, Gaurav Raina and Tapan Raj’s (in pic) brainchild, Midival Punditz, has been hailed as the forerunners of the Indian techno scene. This Friday, watch them play live alongside other acclaimed artistes like thumri vocalist Malini Awasthi, Rajasthani folk multi-instrumentalist Kutle Khan, Indian classical flautist Pt Ajay Shankar Prasanna, Hindustani classical vocalist Sukanya Chattopadhyay and drum & bass/Dubstep artiste Sound Avatar.
At antiSOCIAL, CS 242, near Viva Centre, Mathuradas Mill Compund, Lower Parel.
On November 22, 9 pm
Call 7506394240
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 800 to Rs 1,000
