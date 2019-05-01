'Listing of Masood as global terrorist will be properly resolved'

international

China put a technical hold in March on a fresh proposal to impose a ban on the head of Pakistan-based JeM, which claimed responsibility for the deadly Pulwama terror attack

Masood Azhar. File Pic

China said on Tuesday that "some progress" has been achieved on designating Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN and hoped that the vexed issue will be "properly resolved" but refused to give any timeline. The comments by the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman on Tuesday came days after President Xi Jinping met Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

China put a technical hold in March on a fresh proposal to impose a ban on the head of Pakistan-based JeM, which claimed responsibility for the deadly Pulwama terror attack. It was for the fourth time China blocked Azhar's listing as a global terrorist by the UN.

"Regarding the listing issue in the 1267 Committee, we have expressed our position many times and I just want to stress two points," Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said answering a number of questions on designating Azhar as a global terrorist under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council.

"First, we support the listing issue being settled within the 1267 committee through dialogue and consultation and I believe this is the consensus of most members. Second, the relevant consultations are going on within the committee and have achieved some progress. Third, I believe, with the joint efforts of all parties, this issue can be properly resolved," he said at a media briefing here. "I can only say that I believe that this will be properly resolved," Geng added.

He was responding to questions on the media reports that China has reportedly consented to lift its technical hold on a fresh proposal moved by France, the UK and the US to list Azhar under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee.

