Lit with languages

The Gateway Litfest that returns to the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) this weekend in its sixth edition, is literally a gateway to promoting, discovering and understanding India's regional literature. The theme this year — Indian Literature 2025 — reflects a futuristic perspective and will thus have 50 writers representing 17 languages including Kashmiri, Konkani, Urdu and Assamese. The event features Jnanpith, Padma Shri and Sahitya Akademi awardees with sessions divided according to regions i.e. east, west, north and south.

AT February 14 and 15

AT NCPA, Nariman Point.

A lifetime of words



Urmila Pawar

The Gateway Litfest Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Marathi writer and activist Urmila Pawar. A pioneer of dalit feminism, Pawar was brought up in Ratnagiri district's Adgaon village. Her memoir, Aydan, won the Laxmibai Tilak Award bestowed by the Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad.

ON February 14, 2 pm

Trends and tales



Jeet Thayil

Poet, novelist and musician Jeet Thayil will be in conversation with journalist S Prasannarajan to discuss the emerging trends in Indian English writing in context of his new book Low. Thayil was shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize for his debut work Narcopolis in 2012.

ON February 14, 6 pm

The millennial mind



Sheena Khalid

What is the future of theatre in the millennial context? Join noted artistes Sushma Deshpande, Padma Damodaran, Vipul Mahagaonkar and Sheena Khalid, along with producer Shailja Kejriwal, as they tackle the topic.

ON February 15, 4 pm

Going north



Jameel Gulrays

In a panel with Kashmiri poet and critic Majrooh Rashid, Punjabi novelist Baldev Singh Sadaknama and Bhopal-based Rajkumar Keswani, former ad man Jameel Gulrays will talk of where the literature of these languages is heading towards in the next five years.

ON February 15, 2 pm

