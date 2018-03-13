'Little black dress' designer Hubert de Givenchy dies aged 91

Hubert de Givenchy, the aristocratic French fashion designer famous for the "Little black dress" and styling Audrey Hepburn and Jackie Kennedy, has died aged 91, his partner said Monday



Hubert de Givenchy. Pic/AFP

Hubert de Givenchy, the aristocratic French fashion designer famous for the "Little black dress" and styling Audrey Hepburn and Jackie Kennedy, has died aged 91, his partner said Monday.

Givenchy set the template for ladylike chic in the 1950s and 1960s, and his restrained style still informs the way Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and older American and Chinese socialites dress. His partner, the former haute couture designer Philippe Venet, announced his death through the Givenchy fashion house, saying he had died in his sleep on Saturday.

"It is with huge sadness that we inform you that Hubert Taffin de Givenchy has died," it said in a statement. It was Givenchy's 40-year friendship with Hepburn, who he met on the set of the Billy Wilder's Oscar-winning comedy "Sabrina" in 1953, that helped make him a fashion legend. The narrow-collared suits and slim woollen dresses Givenchy designed for the actress for "Funny Face" made both of them style icons.

The black sheath dress he made for the opening scenes of the "Breakfast at Tiffany's" was perhaps the most famous "little black dress" of all time — although fellow Paris fashion legend Coco Chanel is credited with inventing the garment.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever