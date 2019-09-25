Little girl writes to tooth fairy, asks what do you do with all our teeth

A little girl won a ton of love on the Internet in London. She found out the truth behind the tooth fairy and shared her opinion on it. She addressed a letter to the tooth fairy, sorry, her mother and father and spoke the truth. Her father shared the note on Twitter.

She first wrote, 'dear tooth fairy' and then cut it and addressed the letter to her parents. She said, "Dear mum and dad, yes, we know it’s you. STOP LYING."

She then went on to ask her parents for a money hike for a tooth."Just a little tip: leave 100 pounds instead of 1 (It’s a great idea)," she wrote.

I think my eldest daughter may have figured out the whole tooth fairy thing... pic.twitter.com/p8oL39UYsQ — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) September 19, 2019

She signed off the letter with "Yours-most-great-detective-at-finding-out-who-liars-are" and also mentioned that she was their "favourite child".

The best part of the letter actually comes towards the end of it, when she asked them, "What do you do with all our teeth? TELL ME."

Twitterati reacted and said, "She's very clever with her suggestion to leave £100 as it feels somehow threatening but not in a way that would appear so in court." Yet another wrote, (Your favourite child) - demonstrates great self-belief. I settled for (Your favourite middle child). Another twitter user shared, "My cherub once said the tooth fairy was nicer as in more generous at gran's house."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates