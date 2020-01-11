Little masters

Does your kid break into a dance every time you turn on the music? Are poetry recitals a regular feature at home? If your child has the gift of talent, it's time to share it with the world and encourage the little one to pursue a passion early on.

Every month, Clap, a creative learning and performance centre, holds a Kids Open Mic that invites children aged three to 16 to come display their talent on stage. "On for the past four years, these meet-ups have had children singing, dancing, playing an instrument, reciting poetry, showing puppetry and so much more," says Tarun Rawal, event manager at Clap.

On an average, five to 10 children perform and the audience is made up of about 15 members. Kids are encouraged to invite their parents and friends and interact with each other. All this, without the stress of any competition. "We want them to get over stage fright and express themselves freely," Rawal explains.

Not just this, but you also get to take away a recorded video of the act after the show. So, participants can use it to better their craft after every such performance. For the parents, there's coffee on the house.

On January 11, 4 pm to 6 pm

At CLAP (Creative Learning Arts and Performance centre), Solitaire II, 201 Unit, 2nd Floor, Link Road, opposite Infinity Mall, Malad West.

Call 28882503

Cost Rs 150

