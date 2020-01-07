Little page-turners

Different zines that will be exhibited by Himanshu S, Aqui Thami and Dharavi Art Room

The history of zines — self-published, original work with a small circulation — dates back to the 1930s. It all started with The Comet, a sci-fi zine launched by Chicago's Science Correspondent Club. Today, the zine landscape has changed tremendously, with even fashion giant Gucci tapping into it. In the city, Bombay Zine Fest was the first to build an avenue for artists and writers. Helmed by Bombay Underground's Himanshu S and Aqui Thami, it now enters its fourth edition.

The festival will have about 30 tables for exhibitors at a Fort venue. And artists Himanshu, Aqui as well as their NGO Dharavi Art Room will have new zines on offer, in addition to new titles from the UK and Europe. Himanshu shares, "We are happy to have triggered/inspired a few other zine fests and comics fests across the country."

On January January 10, 11 and 12

At Kitab Mahal, Dadabhai Naoroji Road, Fort.

Email bombayunderground@gmail.com



Aqui Thami and Himanshu S

Exhibitors to watch out for

. Gaysi Family

A space for queers, Gaysi has offered a graphic anthology of queer narratives.

. The Inkpot

Illustrator Sneha Dasgupta's work includes a zine called The Daily Commute themed around the Mumbai Local

. Illesha and Poorvaroid

Founder of Colaba's Ikattha Space, Illesha will have a graphic novel on offer.

