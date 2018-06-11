'Little rocket man' arrives in Singapore to meet 'Dotard'
Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal - which has seen it subjected to several sets of UN Security Council sanctions and threatened with military action by the Trump administration - will top the agenda
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Singapore yesterday for an unprecedented summit with Donald Trump, an attempt to address the last festering legacy of the Cold War, with the US president calling it a "one time shot" at peace.
Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal - which has seen it subjected to several sets of UN Security Council sanctions and threatened with military action by the Trump administration - will top the agenda.
Bringing the Korean War to a formal end 65 years after hostilities ceased will also be on the table at the first-ever summit between a North Korean leader and a sitting president of its "imperialist enemy".
Kim arrived in Singapore on board an Air China 747 that according to flight tracking website Flightradar24 took off from Pyongyang in the morning. The city-state's foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan tweeted a picture of himself shaking hands with Kim at Changi Airport, and the North Korean leader was driven into the centre in a stretch Mercedes-Benz limousine, accompanied by a convoy of more than 20 vehicles. Kim was due to meet Singaporean President Lee Hsien Loong later on Sunday, the city-state's foreign ministry said, while Trump was flying from Canada on board Air Force One after leaving the G7 summit early.
Pope prays for successful summit
Pope Francis has prayed that the summit succeeds in laying the groundwork for peace. Francis expressed hope yesterday that Tuesday's talks between Trump and Kim Jong Un in Singapore will "contribute to the development of a positive path that will assure a future of peace for the Korean Peninsula and the entire world."
