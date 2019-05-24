Little sister Janhvi Kapoor is all praise for brother Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted

bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor watched half-brother Arjun Kapoor's newest outing, India's Most Wanted, and the actress couldn't keep calm. She took to Instagram to tell all her fans and followers to go out and watch the movie

Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor

Janhvi and Arjun Kapoor are like most siblings; they support each other in everything they do and hold each other up in all circumstances. The Dhadak actress came out in support of elder brother Arjun Kapoor recently, as the latter has just released his newest flick, India's Most Wanted.

Janhvi took to Instagram to share her experience of watching the film. She shared an Insta story that was captioned: "Go watch this film about faceless heroes and their untold story about protecting our country. Releasing tomorrow!!! @arjunkapoor A noble quiet hero. So honest and sincere."

Isn't that the sweetest? Janhvi seems to have loved the film and wants to share that joy with her loyal fans and Instagram followers. Janhvi Kapoor also bonded with Arjun Kapoor's beau when they met at the screening yesterday. The two actresses were clicked spending some time together at the screening.

Also read: Here are 5 reasons to watch Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted

Janhvi Kapoor wore a pretty peach salwar kameez paired with silver jhumkas, while Malaika looked chic in a pair of flared jeans and a white tank top.

When it comes to India's Most Wanted, the film is inspired by a secret manhunt that was conducted between 2012 and 2014 to capture one of the country's most dreaded terrorists. The makers of the film did thorough research for three years before they could start working on this project. Talking about the experience, Arjun Kapoor said, "It is a scary real story. It will be fascinating for the audience to see it because when I heard about it, it left me in shock. Also, it made me feel proud to be an Indian. It is a film that will bring out your patriotic side."

He further added, "Men in uniform defend and protect us but there are so many young heroes who protect us in plain clothes in plain sight. They are also the true unsung heroes and they deserve to be respected and applauded for keeping our country safe. The film is based on one such important event that changed the course of our country's history."

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor bonds with Malaika Arora at Arjun Kapoor-starrer India's Most Wanted Screening

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates