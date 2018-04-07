Little Taimur spotted shirtless in daddy Saif Ali Khan's arms

Yesterday, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor with son Taimur were spotted at Amrita Arora Ladak's Bandra home

Yesterday, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor with son Taimur were spotted at Amrita Arora Ladak's Bandra home. Taimur appears ready to dip into the kiddies' pool. Bebo and Taimur have been visiting Amrita often lately. Nothing like a splash on a hot summer afternoon.

Saif Ali Khan was recently acquited by Jodhpur court in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. The verdict was delivered on Thursday in Jodhpur. On spotting Saif outside Jodhpur airport, media persons started shooting questions at the actor. In a video captured by ANI, Saif Ali Khan was seen lashing out at his driver, where he was heard commanding the driver to roll up the car windows in a bid to avoid answering the questions posed by the media.

