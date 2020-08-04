Little yogis in making

You are never too young to embrace the joys of yoga. Help your tiny tot enjoy the benefits of practising yoga with the Hullabaloo Yoga Boot Camp, where instructor Sabrina Merchant will conduct four fun online sessions, including ones that are titled Rainbow, Rain and Room on the Broom, to introduce them to the importance of self-awareness and calming techniques.

On August 4 to 13, 4.30 pm to 5.15 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 1,000

