Live! From your smartphone

An interactive feature launched by a ticketing platform proves to be a good visual snack during lunchtime

Rohan Joshi and Supriya Joshi host the live quiz on the app

Just an hour before typing this sentence, we read some text on how technology is getting increasingly disruptive. It was noon and so, we got our lunchboxes out and instead of mindlessly scrolling on our computer screens, we opened the Insider app on our phone to check out their interactive feature called Play it Live — a series of live game shows hosted by popular comedians.

Launched last month, it initially began on a weekly basis but only this Monday turned into a daily agenda. Since it is not our intention to concentrate on the act of eating anyway, we decide to see if it makes for good entertainment.

How does it work?

Under the Play it Live (Beta) section on the app's homepage, This Week in Movies is a pop quiz hosted by comedian Rohan Joshi. Once you click on the tab, you are directed to the live stream with Joshi taking over your screen. You have to join the show before or as soon as the game goes live. If you're late, you can only join as a viewer and won't be able to participate in the quiz where the winners get movie vouchers that can be redeemed on the app.

Joshi explains that he will throw open six questions on cricket films, in true spirit of the IPL season. Once you lock in an answer, you cannot then change your mind and you have 15 seconds until Joshi reveals the right answer. You need to get all six right in order to win, so either you need a really intelligent friend sitting right next to you or a speedy WiFi connection. We can say we have the latter, but decide to be honest.

The questions are relatively easy if you keep up with Bollywood news. The first question, for instance is, "Which actor played Iqbal in the movie Iqbal?". We manage to get four correct answers, and we're finally eliminated, but are still allowed to watch the live show.

Joshi does manage to entertain us, and even though it's a fun quiz, it can easily pass off as a stand-up set with his funny inserts. While addressing the film Kai Po Che, he takes a dig at Chetan Bhagat, who wrote The 3 Mistakes of My Life, by saying "Chetan now has movies based on his books so you have to avoid him in not one, but two art forms". In the end, the winners are announced and Joshi gives a mention to stand up comic Supriya Joshi, who will be hosting the quiz daily, by making an important point — "not all Joshis are related". All in all, if you're bored or feeling left out at lunch and don't mind technological disruption, give these 35-minute shows a shot because free movie tickets never did any harm.

Log on to: Insider App on Play Store and App Store

