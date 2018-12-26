Live in present, says Fabian Delph to Manchester City players

football

Midfielder Fabian Delph urges Man City to not dwell in recent defeat to Palace as they take on Leicester today

Manchester City's Fabian Delph during the English Premier League tie against Crystal Palace at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Fabian Delph says Manchester City are determined to bounce back quickly from their shock loss to Crystal Palace as they travel to Leicester on Boxing Day.

Pep Guardiola's men suffered an unexpected lapse as they slumped to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of the Londoners at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Defeats remain rare for City but, after two of them in their last three Premier League outings, the title initiative has been handed to Liverpool. The Merseysiders now have a four-point cushion at the top of the table ahead of the round of fixtures that marks the season's halfway point.

England midfielder Delph said: "It is important not to dwell on the past and to live in the present. That game is finished now, it's about the next game. It's about getting the three points on the board."

City will hope midfielder Fernandinho will be fit to return after missing the Palace clash with a recurrence of a thigh problem. The Brazilian's control was sorely missed.

David Silva remains on the sidelines but with Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez - all of whom were substitutes at the weekend - ready to come in, Delph accepts the champions are hardly down to the bare bones. "Everyone understands their roles and the systems, but we were just unfortunate (against Palace)," he said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever