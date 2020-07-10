Live It Right Is A Platform That Feeds Minds that Feel Age Is Just a Number And Go After Passion: Ashwin Kumar
Everyone's right to life is different and the choices we make define us.
Everyone’s right to life is different and the choices we make define us. Passion always takes a set back and we chase the choices we have made sometimes not even realising if this is what we want for our own selves. I often ask myself 2 questions, if not me then who? If not now then when?
Making the right choices is the key to live it right….Live it right is a platform that feeds minds which feel age is just a number and go after passion.
I am Ashwin Kumar and Liveitright.in is a space that I want you all to share with me to create, curate and inspire people with a zeal towards their passion and personal interests. This platform not only serves as a blog but an aura of passionate minds coming to gather to make us believe in passion vs age is the way of life and age is just a number.
No preaching, no training, no coaching, no guidance…
Liveitright.in is a pure passion and inspiration for people who want to tell and share stories to communicate what is happy, healthy and passionate living.
Liveitright.in : You got it right, so live it right.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe