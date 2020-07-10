Live It Right Is A Platform That Feeds Minds that Feel Age Is Just a Number And Go After Passion: Ashwin Kumar

Everyone’s right to life is different and the choices we make define us. Passion always takes a set back and we chase the choices we have made sometimes not even realising if this is what we want for our own selves. I often ask myself 2 questions, if not me then who? If not now then when?

Making the right choices is the key to live it right….Live it right is a platform that feeds minds which feel age is just a number and go after passion.

I am Ashwin Kumar and Liveitright.in is a space that I want you all to share with me to create, curate and inspire people with a zeal towards their passion and personal interests. This platform not only serves as a blog but an aura of passionate minds coming to gather to make us believe in passion vs age is the way of life and age is just a number.

No preaching, no training, no coaching, no guidance…

Liveitright.in is a pure passion and inspiration for people who want to tell and share stories to communicate what is happy, healthy and passionate living.

Liveitright.in : You got it right, so live it right.

