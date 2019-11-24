Live like in Europe

A look at @trumatter will remind you of a typical European home with its whites and Persian cats (Muzu and Michiko), but take heart. It's a regular 550-sq-ft house in Navi Mumbai run by Rukmini Ray Kadam. The former social media manager, who runs a lifestyle brand called Truliving, has in the last few years documented her pet project—constant working of her home—on the insta account. "It's a small house, but it has four balconies and French windows, which means there's lots of light and that's one of the reasons I chose it." Wondering how to do up your home ahead of the party season? Colour it white. It works well on both walls and furniture. And yes, it's tough maintaining whites, but the spaciousness it provides is worth the weekly cleaning. Her posts also give you ideas about the right furniture to use. Spot something you like? DM Kadam and she will lead you to the right shop.

instagram.com/trumatter

