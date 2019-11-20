'Live nativity scene': Photo of donkey, goat, camel wandering amuses netizens

Kansas (US): With the nativity season days away, a viral photo of a donkey, a camel and a goat wandering on the street in Kansas, USA, has sparked amusement among netizens. The picture posted by the Goddard Police Department on their Facebook page on Monday saw many comments connecting it with the nativity scene exhibited during Christmas.

The police department had initially posted the image on their Facebook page asking netizens to help identify the animals’ owners with the caption, “Does anyone know the owners of these three friends traveling together (towards a Northern star) just East of Goddard? If we can not locate the owner, we may be halfway towards a live nativity this Christmas season (sic).

Later on, they updated the post saying that they have located the animals’ owners. The post garnered 911 likes, 189 comments and has been shared over 1000 times so far. Apart from comments that appeared to be of locals helping the police in locating their home, a user commented, “Let them keep walking and follow them. Who knows, they may lead you to the second coming. ITS A CHRISTMAS MIRACLE (sic).” Another user thanked the police department for looking out for these animals, saying, “Thank you for taking care of these special animals and bringing joy to this special season!” Before the police officials located the owner of the animals, some users also offered to take the animals, in case if they failed to do so.

Captian Lance Beagley of the Goddard Police department was by the CNN, saying that the animals had escaped the enclosure and were walking down the open road, As their owner, an employee in a wildlife park lived close by, they were easily returned to them.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

https://edition.cnn.com/2019/11/19/us/christmas-camel-donkey-cow-kansas-trnd/index.html