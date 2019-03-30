IPL 2019, Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, Live Updates: Rohit Sharma opens for MI

ipl-news

In Super Saturday, Ravichandran Ashwin Kings XI Punjab host Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in Mohali. Catch all the live action from the match here.

Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya with Rohit Sharma

A controversy-laden first two games at their back, Kings XI Punjab will look to exploit familiar conditions in their first home match of the IPL when they take on Mumbai Indians here today.

Here is a head-to-head of the battles fought between KXIP and MI:

Head to head #KXIPvMI



Overall :

Mat - 22 | KXIP - 10 | MI - 12



At Mohali Cricket Stadium :

Mat - 7 | KXIP - 3 | MI - 4



In the last 10 matches :

KXIP - 3 | MI - 7



On Saturday :

Mat - 3 | KXIP - 1 | MI - 2#IPL2019 #KXIPvsMI — VIVO IPL 2019 (@IPL_Tweets) March 30, 2019

Ravichandran Ashwin wins the toss and elects to bowl first.

#KXIPvMI | Ravichandran Ashwin wins the toss and elects to field first. #IPL2019 — Sports Express (@Xpress_Sports) March 30, 2019

Mumbai Indians' and Kings XI Punjab playing 11:

#MI Playing XI : Rohit Sharma(C), Quinton de Kock(WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga #KXIPvMI #IPL2019 — Circle of Cricket (@circleofcricket) March 30, 2019

Captain Ravichandran Ashwin to bowl the first over.