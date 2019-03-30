IPL 2019, Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, Live Updates: Rohit Sharma opens for MI
In Super Saturday, Ravichandran Ashwin Kings XI Punjab host Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in Mohali. Catch all the live action from the match here.
A controversy-laden first two games at their back, Kings XI Punjab will look to exploit familiar conditions in their first home match of the IPL when they take on Mumbai Indians here today.
Here is a head-to-head of the battles fought between KXIP and MI:
Head to head #KXIPvMI— VIVO IPL 2019 (@IPL_Tweets) March 30, 2019
Overall :
Mat - 22 | KXIP - 10 | MI - 12
At Mohali Cricket Stadium :
Mat - 7 | KXIP - 3 | MI - 4
In the last 10 matches :
KXIP - 3 | MI - 7
On Saturday :
Mat - 3 | KXIP - 1 | MI - 2#IPL2019 #KXIPvsMI
Ravichandran Ashwin wins the toss and elects to bowl first.
#KXIPvMI | Ravichandran Ashwin wins the toss and elects to field first. #IPL2019— Sports Express (@Xpress_Sports) March 30, 2019
.@ImRo45: We hopefully put on a big score and then take it from there.#OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #KXIPvMI— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 30, 2019
Mumbai Indians' and Kings XI Punjab playing 11:
#MI Playing XI : Rohit Sharma(C), Quinton de Kock(WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga #KXIPvMI #IPL2019— Circle of Cricket (@circleofcricket) March 30, 2019
Captain Ravichandran Ashwin to bowl the first over.
GAME TIME! Their openers are out in the middle and it's our skipper who will start off with the ball. ð¤©— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) March 30, 2019
Let's hope for an early wicket.... ð¤#SaddaPunjab #KXIPvMI #KXIP #VIVOIPL
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
IPL 2018: Facts about Mumbai Indians you need to know now!