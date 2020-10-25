Don't Miss today
Lol with karunesh Talwar >> At: 5 PM; Where: The Habitat, Khar West; Entry: Rs 399; Call: 9833358490
Make millet loaves and crackers
Learn how to prepare a wholesome and delicious treat, using millets. Health Nut and My Pure Path will discuss the benefits of using major, minor and pseudo millets, and ways to cook them and incorporate them into your daily life. In the live cooking session, you will make millet pita pockets, walnut raisin loaf, and super seed crackers.
When: Oct 28, 4 PM
Where: Zoom
Price: Rs 850
To book: https://bit.ly/35IUMCu
Write positive thoughts
Gratitude can help people feel more positive, relish good experiences and build strong relationships. Attend a practical class where you learn how to write affirmations and gratitude for situations like health, prosperity, positive thoughts, dealing with a disease, relationships and general wellbeing.
When: October 27, 8 PM
Where: Zoom
Price: Rs 350
To register: sharan-india.org/events/writing-affirmations-and-gratitude
Learn to make Diwali decor
Make this Diwali a memorable one by lighting up your home with DIY decor. Attend a three-day workshop hosted by Medini, where you will be taught how to make water-based candles, bottle lamps and wall-hangings.
When: October 30, 5.30 PM
Where: Zoom
Price: Rs 1,200
Call: 9820891130
Paint from home
Spend Sunday evening honing your painting skills, with The Drawing Room's online art workshop. During the two hour-long session you will be taught to paint the portrait of a lady, using poster, fabric and acrylic paints. And the best part? You don't need to have experience in drawing and sketching.
When: October 25, 7.30 PM
Where: Zoom
Price: Rs 499
Call: 9619273009
Meet a person with a skill you can use
Brij Dalvi, 23 Dalvi is a music producer, DJ, educator and content writer
Available for: Music classes and commercial work
Charges: Rs 16,000 for 16 sessions on music production
Email: brijdalvi@gmail.com
A self-taught music producer, Brij Dalvi has been making music for over five years. After finishing college, Dalvi worked at a mobile ad agency for a couple of years before quitting to pursue music full-time.
As a music producer, he has dabbled in various genres like downtempo, electronica and lo-fi. His music project is called Three Oscillators (glitch-influenced electronica). His tracks have also been used by brands like PUMA and NorBlack NorWhite.
Dalvi is currently facilitating an online course on music production. He helps his students create and consolidate a unique sonic identity.
Recommended by: Ritwik Deshpande, designer, says, "Brij's deep understanding of sound is augmented by his empathetic approach as a teacher. He explains complex concepts in a simple manner, without diluting the subject matter at hand."
