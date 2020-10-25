Don't Miss today

Make millet loaves and crackers

Learn how to prepare a wholesome and delicious treat, using millets. Health Nut and My Pure Path will discuss the benefits of using major, minor and pseudo millets, and ways to cook them and incorporate them into your daily life. In the live cooking session, you will make millet pita pockets, walnut raisin loaf, and super seed crackers.

When: Oct 28, 4 PM

Where: Zoom

Price: Rs 850

To book: https://bit.ly/35IUMCu

Write positive thoughts

Gratitude can help people feel more positive, relish good experiences and build strong relationships. Attend a practical class where you learn how to write affirmations and gratitude for situations like health, prosperity, positive thoughts, dealing with a disease, relationships and general wellbeing.

When: October 27, 8 PM

Where: Zoom

Price: Rs 350

To register: sharan-india.org/events/writing-affirmations-and-gratitude

Learn to make Diwali decor

Make this Diwali a memorable one by lighting up your home with DIY decor. Attend a three-day workshop hosted by Medini, where you will be taught how to make water-based candles, bottle lamps and wall-hangings.

When: October 30, 5.30 PM

Where: Zoom

Price: Rs 1,200

Call: 9820891130

Paint from home

Spend Sunday evening honing your painting skills, with The Drawing Room's online art workshop. During the two hour-long session you will be taught to paint the portrait of a lady, using poster, fabric and acrylic paints. And the best part? You don't need to have experience in drawing and sketching.

When: October 25, 7.30 PM

Where: Zoom

Price: Rs 499

Call: 9619273009

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Brij Dalvi, 23 Dalvi is a music producer, DJ, educator and content writer

Available for: Music classes and commercial work

Charges: Rs 16,000 for 16 sessions on music production

Email: brijdalvi@gmail.com

A self-taught music producer, Brij Dalvi has been making music for over five years. After finishing college, Dalvi worked at a mobile ad agency for a couple of years before quitting to pursue music full-time.

As a music producer, he has dabbled in various genres like downtempo, electronica and lo-fi. His music project is called Three Oscillators (glitch-influenced electronica). His tracks have also been used by brands like PUMA and NorBlack NorWhite.

Dalvi is currently facilitating an online course on music production. He helps his students create and consolidate a unique sonic identity.

Recommended by: Ritwik Deshpande, designer, says, "Brij's deep understanding of sound is augmented by his empathetic approach as a teacher. He explains complex concepts in a simple manner, without diluting the subject matter at hand."

