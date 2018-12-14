Lively green Perth pitch excites skipper Virat Kohli

cricket

"I was pretty happy to see the pitch the way it is," says Virat Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli inspects the pitch as pacer Mohd Shami looks on at the Optus Stadium in Perth yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Virat Kohli does not want the curator of the Optus Stadium in Perth to shave off the grass on the 22-yard strip before the Test. The Indian team were greeted by a pitch that resembled the colour of the outfield yesterday, but the Indian skipper insisted his team will not be overawed by the nature of the pitch.

Virat pretty happy

"I was pretty happy to see the pitch the way it is. I hope no more grass is taken off it. That would mean that the first three days would be very lively. We as a team are pretty happy with that.

"We just have to challenge ourselves as a batting unit, play positively and back the bowlers to do what they did at Adelaide. I think this pitch is going to offer significantly more than Adelaide. That is something we are very excited about," Kohli told reporters on the eve of the match yesterday.

Kohli felt having five fast bowlers in the line-up is a luxury for an Indian captain, but also downplayed his role in their development. "I am lucky that I am captain when they are at their peak. To be honest, I haven't gone scouting for them, they have been playing for a while and it is just that these five have come into their own when I was the captain. So, I am not going to sit here and take credit for unleashing someone. They have been working hard on their game and as captain, I am really proud to have these guys at the peak of their powers."

'Can't be complacent'

The Indian skipper also elaborated on the fact that the team cannot be complacent after being 1-0 up in the four-Test series. "It is a very exciting phase to be in, but something we need to build on. As I said, we cannot be complacent and satisfied with just one win. We need to keep repeating the good things to win a series."

Asked about the new ground, the Indian skipper felt it resembled the Melbourne Cricket Ground. "We have played in very big stadiums before and Australia also have played in all the very big stadiums.

"It is very different from the old Perth stadium. I don't see any major differences there, the stadium is beautiful, it is very well made and it has got a great feel. We are just looking forward to getting onto the park."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates