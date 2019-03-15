Liverpool back among Europe's elite after beating Bayern Munich, says Jurgen Klopp

football

Centre-back Van Dijk then headed Liverpool into a 2-1 lead after Joel Matip's own goal had handed Bayern an equaliser. Mane made sure of Liverpool's place in quarter-finals by nodding in six minutes from time

Liverpool's Sadio Mane (centre) celebrates scoring against Bayern on Wednesday. Pic/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp said his Liverpool side proved they are "back on the European stage" after an impressive 3-1 win at Bayern Munich on Wednesday put them into the Champions League quarter-finals.

Sadio Mane scored twice at the Allianz Arena to put Liverpool through with a 3-1 aggregate Last-16 win. "It's a big step to get this club back on the European stage and I am happy," said Liverpool's German manager.



Jurgen Klopp

"If Barcelona, if Real Madrid come here, they know this is a hard place to win. It's a big step for us, let's see what we can do with it, but we have a set a bar for this wonderful club that we really are back on the landscape of top international football.

"We think that is where this club should be, but let's carry on, we have a lot to learn, a lot to improve, but we're back." Having missed the goalless first leg at Anfield through suspension, Virgil van Dijk's long pass led to Mane's excellent first-half goal.



Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski is stunned by an offside call. Pic/AFP

"His first goal was ridiculous, the calmness with how he's finished it off," Liverpool midfielder James Milner told BT Sport. "He's on fire at the minute and let's hope it continues for the rest of the season."

