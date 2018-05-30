Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp excited by Fabinho signing

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is excited about his new signing Fabinho future at Anfield



Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is excited about his new signing Fabinho future at Anfield. On Monday night the Reds announced they had struck a deal with Ligue 1 club Monaco that would see Brazilian midfielder Fabinho move to Liverpool on July 1.

Klopp told Liverpool's official website: “We have signed a fantastic player, but someone who is an equally fantastic person. His reputation in the dressing room and his attitude in training has come through from everyone we speak to.”

