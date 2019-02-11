Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp: We want to play convincing football

football

Liverpool boss insists his team are keen to put on a dominating show in English Premier League title hunt after Reds's 3-0 thrashing of Bournemouth

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (left) with Mohamed Salah after their win over Bournemouth on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool made a statement in returning to winning ways with a 3-0 win over Bournemouth in an EPL tie on Saturday and stay secondin the league table with 65 points from 26 games.

Sadio Mane, Georginio Wijnaldum and Mohamed Salah scored the goals as Klopp's men showed little sign of the nerves and mistakes in recent 1-1 draws with Leicester and West Ham. "We knew we were not happy with our performance in the last two or three games," said Klopp.

"We don't want to come through somehow in a game, we want to play convincing football we want to perform. That was the reaction we wanted to show today."

Ahead of the game Klopp had called on his side to enjoy the excitement of what promises to be a thrilling title race rather than being bogged down by the nerves of recent displays as they seek to end a 29-year wait to win the title.

"It's been a tough few weeks with players injured and ill. Georginio Wijnaldum was nowhere to be seen yesterday and then he produces a performance like that," said Liverpool's James Milner. "Some of the play was mesmerising. We could have scored more. We're very lucky with squad we have, the movement, link-up and understanding. I thought it was a good team performance."

