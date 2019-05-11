Liverpool boss Klopp hopeful of Salah's return for EPL finale

football

"The only thing we can do is to win the game. In this situation it seems like Wolves and Brighton are only there and that City will win, and we will win, and they will be champion. But there is a game to play."

Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hopes to have Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson fit for Sunday's Premier League finale against Wolverhampton Wanderers as the Reds aim to end a 29-year wait to win the title.

Klopp's men trail Manchester City by one point at the top of the table and need the champions' 13-game winning run to come to an end at Brighton if they are to win the league. Liverpool are in high spirits after a stunning 4-0 win over Barcelona on Tuesday that booked their place in a second consecutive Champions League final, a match top scorer Salah missed after suffering concussion in the Reds' 3-2 win at Newcastle last weekend. "Mo looked good around the celebrations after the game, to be honest," said Klopp.

"The day before yesterday and yesterday he was running outside and will be part of training today." Klopp confirmed Roberto Firmino remains out with a groin tear as Wolves visit Anfield, but is hopeful the Brazilian will be ready for the Madrid final against Tottenham Hotspur on June 1. Robertson had to be replaced at half-time against Barca and Henderson required a pain-killing injection at the break after taking a kick on the knee late in the first half. "The famous three words of this week in the dressing room: 'It's only pain,'" added Klopp.

"Unfortunately, Robbo could deal with the pain but only the rest of his body couldn't because he couldn't really activate the muscle anymore, some nerve hit or whatever. They should be fine (for Sunday)." Klopp hailed his side's thrashing of a Barca side containing Lionel Messi as "one of the best moments in football history", and he is hoping a crazy week that also saw Spurs come from 3-0 down on aggregate to beat Ajax in the other Champions League semi-final has another twist.

"It was a week of miracles, of big football moments and there could be a big football moment for us on Sunday," added Klopp. "Most people expected me to sit here today saying now we are out of the Champions League and it is pretty difficult to become champion.

