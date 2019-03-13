Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp: At our best, we can be exceptional

football

Liverpool manager insists Reds can take the fight to in-form Bayern when they clash in highly-anticipated Last 16 return tie following goalless first-leg

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (left) trains with a teammate on the eve of their Champions League tie against Bayern yesterday. pic/AFP

Jurgen Klopp brings Liverpool to Germany to resume their battle against Bayern Munich with the hosts billing Wednesday's Champions League Last 16 return leg as an all or nothing showdown.

After a goalless draw at Anfield in the first leg, everything is to play for at Munich. Klopp knows what awaits his Reds at the Allianz Arena where Bayern tend to raise their game and away teams face a barricade of whistles whenever they touch the ball. "The four goals are all good," said Klopp after Liverpool's 4-2 win on Sunday at Burnley. "But what does that have to do with Munich? It will not be so easy to score four goals there as well."



Jurgen Klopp

Klopp, 51, has a modest record of nine wins, five draws and 16 defeats in 30 games against the Bavarians - as coach of either Liverpool or former clubs Mainz and Dortmund - dating back to 2004. However, in his seven seasons with Dortmund, between 2008 and 2015, Klopp managed an impressive four wins, plus a draw and four defeats, from nine games in Munich.

He tasted victory on his last visit to the Allianz Arena in April 2015 when Dortmund beat Bayern on penalties in the semi-final of the German Cup. Klopp knows that his team must walk tall at Bayern's home. "It's a much more positive moment for Bayern. They are top of the table and winning games comfortably again," Klopp said. "But if we are at our best, we can be exceptional."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever