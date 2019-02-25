Liverpool go top after stalemate with Manchester United

football

Liverpool moved one point clear at the top of the Premier League after being forced to settle for a 0-0 draw at injury-ravaged Manchester United yesterday.

Jurgen Klopp's side climbed above Manchester City into pole position, but left Old Trafford frustrated that they failed to go three points clear after struggling to break down a United team hit by three key injuries.

Liverpool, chasing a first English title since 1990, had few chances to beat their bitter rivals despite United losing Juan Mata, Ander Herrera and Jesse Lingard before the interval.

The Reds, who had just one shot on target, now have 11 league games remaining, the same number as second placed City, who were in League Cup final action against Chelsea on Sunday.

Liverpool's third draw in four games comes in a period in which they have dropped six points in the battle with City. United dropped to fifth place as a result of Arsenal's win over Southampton.

