Liverpool hold a 3-2 edge over Real Madrid in past meetings. Here's how...

As Real Madrid and Liverpool are set to face each other in an epic final of the Champions League 2017-18 season, we look at some past encounters between the two teams



May 27, 1981

European Cup final:

Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid

It was Liverpool's third European Cup final in five years having won in 1977 and 78. Alan Kennedy's 82nd minute goal made Bob Paisley the first Liverpool manager to win the cup three times.

February 25, 2009

Champions League last 16:

Real Madrid 0-1 Liverpool

Rafael Benitez helmed the victory at the Bernabeu despite the absence from the starting XI of Steven Gerrard through injury. Yossi Benayoun scored the winner, heading in Fabio Aurelio's cross.

March 10, 2009

Champions League last 16:

Liverpool 4-0 Real Madrid

Star midfielder Gerrard scored twice, after former Atletico striker Fernando Torres got the opener. Andrea Dossena added a late fourth. Liverpool went on to lose to Chelsea in the quarter-finals.

October 22, 2014

Champions League group tie:

Liverpool 0-3 Real Madrid

Liverpool were back in the Champions League after an absence of four seasons and the gulf was clear. Real were went ahead through Cristiano Ronaldo after which Karim Benzema netted a brace.

November 4, 2014

Champions League group tie:

Real Madrid 1-0 Liverpool

Manager Brendan Rodgers rested Gerrard and Raheem Sterling, prioritising a league clash with Chelsea. Benzema scored for Real. Liverpool failed to make it beyond the group stage.

