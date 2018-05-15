Liverpool star Mohamed Salah's daughter Makka looks cute playing football!

PFA Player of the Year, Salah scored his 32nd league goal of the season in the 4-0 win over Brighton recently. A football commentator posted a video of the Makka playing with a football on the Anfield turf

While Mo Salah was celebrating his Premier League Golden Boot award at Anfield on Sunday, his daughter, Makka Mohamed Salah was busy displaying her football skills to the crowd, who even jokingly booed the Liverpool star.

PFA Player of the Year, Salah scored his 32nd league goal of the season in the 4-0 win over Brighton recently. A football commentator posted a video of the Makka playing with a football on the Anfield turf, and captioned it, "I think you'll love this video from the Anfield gantry. Mo Salah's daughter stole the show. That moment when she realises that the entire crowd are cheering her! Then daddy gets booed whilst holding his Golden Boot. Brilliant." The little girl seems to have won the hearts of Liverpool fans a lot quicker than her father.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates