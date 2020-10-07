Liverpool star Xherdan Shaqiri tests positive for COVID-19

Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri has tested positive for coronavirus, the Swiss Football Association said on Tuesday.

"Xherdan Shaqiri has tested positive for Covid-19. In consultation with the health authorities, he is in isolation," the Swiss Football Association said in a statement.

"The strict protective measures and requirements of UEFA for national teams in accordance with the 'UEFA Return to Play Protocol' have been strictly observed since the move began. Based on this, clarifications are currently underway with the local health authorities about how to proceed," it added.

The player reported for international duty on Monday ahead of Switzerland's upcoming fixtures with Croatia, Spain and Germany.

On October 2, Liverpool had announced that Sadio Mane has been diagnosed with COVID-19. However, the club had said he is in "good health".

"Sadio Mane has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines.

The forward, who started and scored in Monday's 3-1 victory over Arsenal, has displayed minor symptoms of the virus but feels in good health overall," the club had said in a statement.

