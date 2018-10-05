Liverpool were not good enough vs Napoli: Jurgen Klopp

football

Lorenzo Insigne's goal 30 seconds from the end of normal time only confirmed what had been threatened for most of the match as Klopp's side were second-best throughout

Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp accepted his side were not good enough in the 0-1 Champions League defeat to Napoli in the Stadio San Paolo. Lorenzo Insigne's goal 30 seconds from the end of normal time only confirmed what had been threatened for most of the match as Klopp's side were second-best throughout.

It was the first time since February 2006, in the 0-1 defeat to Benfica, they had failed to register a single shot on target in a Champions League match. "No attempts on target, I don't remember when that happened last time," said Klopp. "I think we had a big part of that because we can play much better. No shot on target is not enough. They had a good game, we didn't, that's what they deserved the three points.

"I am pretty sure the reasons will be obvious and then we will sort that, but tonight we were not good enough and normally if you are not good enough you lose games."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever