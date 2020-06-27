Liverpool win English Premier League: 30 things that happened between the Reds' title wins

Liverpool were crowned Premier League 2019-20 season champions, the title they won after a gap of 30 years. The Reds were last crowned as England's top-flight champions in 1989-90. Here's a look at 30 interesting things that happened between Liverpool's title wins in 1989-90 and in 2020

Only five players from the current squad were born by 1990. Jurgen Klopp was 22. In the intervening period Peter Schmeichel and his son Kasper achieved what Liverpool couldn't - win PL titles. There was no internet as we know it today. The World Wide Web came into being only in the early 1990s Amazon, Facebook, Google, who dominate the tech world were not around Mobile phones were yet to take off; Apple was still a long way from launching the iPhone. DVDs did not exist; compact discs still ruled. Between Liverpool's titles, the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, and over the next couple of decades, Russia sought to reclaim preeminence - annexed Crimea, and were accused of engineering Cold War enemy America's elections. The post-cold war European economy saw boom, European Union was born and by 2020, Brexit is the word on everyone's lips as the islands leave EU. India became a liberalised economy, survived the 2008 recession reasonably unscathed, and after 30 years of relative prosperity, is now facing tough economic times, as it stands at a fork on the road between videshi and swadeshi in 2020. The US launched two Gulf wars, leaving an entire region in tatters, and is in the middle of a troop pull out in Afghanistan after two decades of stalemate. Mumbai was still officially called Bombay. The city’s name for sarkari purposes changed only in 1995 There was no Ghetto in town (started in 1993). No Toto’s in Bandra (founded in 1992) Doordarshan was our only TV: Satellite television exploded in the mid ‘90s, and a dish antenna came up in India only during 1991 Gulf War Basically nobody in South Asia could’ve watched the 1990 Liverpool win live, like they did in the wee hours of Friday. There were no multiplexes in India. The first one, PVR in Saket, New Delhi, came up only in 1997 Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) had not entered Bollywood yet. He made his big screen debut only in 1992 (with Deewana) Aamir Khan and Salman Khan were waiting for their second hit. Rishi Kapoor used to be Bollywood's main-lead/hero, starring in a minimum 6 films a year (he passed away at 67 this year) Hrithik Roshan was a teeny-weeny teenager. He burst into the scene only a decade later in (Kaho Naa Pyar Hai, 2000) Ekta Kapoor was still in (Bombay Scottish) school, her imagination furthest from K-soaps/kitchen-dramas (Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabh Bahu Thi, one of longest running TV shows ever, started only in 2000) Nobody in India had heard of Miss Universe pageant (until Sushmita Sen won it four years later, in 1994) Virat Kohli was few months shy of his second birthday when Liverpool won the EPL title in 1989-90 season Leander Paes won a bronze medal for India in tennis singles in the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games to end the country's wait of 44 years for an individual Olympic medal Sachin Tendulkar scored his first Test century against England at Old Trafford, Manchester in 1990. He went on to score a total of 51 Test centuries in his career In 2011, MS Dhoni-led India won the ODI World Cup title after 28 years. India also won the inaugural 2007 T20I World Cup Cristiano Ronaldo was five years old and Lionel Messi was three (in 1990). Tiger Shroff and Karthik Aaryan were born (in 1990) Ishan Khattar, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan were over half a decade away from being born Marvel finished an entire cinematic universe over 23 movies in 12 years Filmmaker Satyajit Ray received an Honorary Academy Award in 1992, becoming the first Indian to receive an Honorary Oscars

The Reds were crowned EPL champions after Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-1 on Friday at Stamford Bridge which meant Liverpool have an unassailable 23-point lead over City with seven games left in the competition. Liverpool had moved to the brink of their 19th title with a 4-0 battering of Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday.

