Liverpool win English Premier League: 30 things that happened between the Reds' title wins
We look at 30 moments and events that have happened between Liverpool's title wins in 1989-90 and now in 2020
Liverpool were crowned Premier League 2019-20 season champions, the title they won after a gap of 30 years. The Reds were last crowned as England's top-flight champions in 1989-90. Here's a look at 30 interesting things that happened between Liverpool's title wins in 1989-90 and in 2020
- Only five players from the current squad were born by 1990. Jurgen Klopp was 22.
- In the intervening period Peter Schmeichel and his son Kasper achieved what Liverpool couldn't - win PL titles.
- There was no internet as we know it today. The World Wide Web came into being only in the early 1990s
- Amazon, Facebook, Google, who dominate the tech world were not around
- Mobile phones were yet to take off; Apple was still a long way from launching the iPhone.
- DVDs did not exist; compact discs still ruled.
- Between Liverpool's titles, the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, and over the next couple of decades, Russia sought to reclaim preeminence - annexed Crimea, and were accused of engineering Cold War enemy America's elections.
- The post-cold war European economy saw boom, European Union was born and by 2020, Brexit is the word on everyone's lips as the islands leave EU.
- India became a liberalised economy, survived the 2008 recession reasonably unscathed, and after 30 years of relative prosperity, is now facing tough economic times, as it stands at a fork on the road between videshi and swadeshi in 2020.
- The US launched two Gulf wars, leaving an entire region in tatters, and is in the middle of a troop pull out in Afghanistan after two decades of stalemate.
- Mumbai was still officially called Bombay. The city’s name for sarkari purposes changed only in 1995
- There was no Ghetto in town (started in 1993). No Toto’s in Bandra (founded in 1992)
- Doordarshan was our only TV: Satellite television exploded in the mid ‘90s, and a dish antenna came up in India only during 1991 Gulf War
- Basically nobody in South Asia could’ve watched the 1990 Liverpool win live, like they did in the wee hours of Friday.
- There were no multiplexes in India. The first one, PVR in Saket, New Delhi, came up only in 1997
- Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) had not entered Bollywood yet. He made his big screen debut only in 1992 (with Deewana)
- Aamir Khan and Salman Khan were waiting for their second hit.
- Rishi Kapoor used to be Bollywood's main-lead/hero, starring in a minimum 6 films a year (he passed away at 67 this year)
- Hrithik Roshan was a teeny-weeny teenager. He burst into the scene only a decade later in (Kaho Naa Pyar Hai, 2000)
- Ekta Kapoor was still in (Bombay Scottish) school, her imagination furthest from K-soaps/kitchen-dramas (Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabh Bahu Thi, one of longest running TV shows ever, started only in 2000)
- Nobody in India had heard of Miss Universe pageant (until Sushmita Sen won it four years later, in 1994)
- Virat Kohli was few months shy of his second birthday when Liverpool won the EPL title in 1989-90 season
- Leander Paes won a bronze medal for India in tennis singles in the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games to end the country's wait of 44 years for an individual Olympic medal
- Sachin Tendulkar scored his first Test century against England at Old Trafford, Manchester in 1990. He went on to score a total of 51 Test centuries in his career
- In 2011, MS Dhoni-led India won the ODI World Cup title after 28 years. India also won the inaugural 2007 T20I World Cup
- Cristiano Ronaldo was five years old and Lionel Messi was three (in 1990).
- Tiger Shroff and Karthik Aaryan were born (in 1990)
- Ishan Khattar, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan were over half a decade away from being born
- Marvel finished an entire cinematic universe over 23 movies in 12 years
- Filmmaker Satyajit Ray received an Honorary Academy Award in 1992, becoming the first Indian to receive an Honorary Oscars
The Reds were crowned EPL champions after Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-1 on Friday at Stamford Bridge which meant Liverpool have an unassailable 23-point lead over City with seven games left in the competition. Liverpool had moved to the brink of their 19th title with a 4-0 battering of Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday.
