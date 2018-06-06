Liverpool's Loris Karius suffered concussion in Champions League final, say doctors
A statement from doctors Ross Zafonte and Lenore Herget said Karius had undergone an examination at Massachusetts General Hospital on May 31 after Liverpool's 3-1 defeat to Madrid in Kiev
Loris Karius
Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius suffered a concussion before the blunders which gifted Real Madrid their Champions League final crown last month, two Boston doctors who examined the shotstopper revealed.
A statement from doctors Ross Zafonte and Lenore Herget said Karius had undergone an examination at Massachusetts General Hospital on May 31 after Liverpool's 3-1 defeat to Madrid in Kiev. "After reviewing game film and integrating a detailed history ... physical examination and objective metrics, we have concluded that Karius sustained a concussion during the match May 26, 2018," the doctors said.
