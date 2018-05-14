Liverpool's Mohamed Salah wins EPL Player of the Season award

Salah, 25, returned to England this season after a spell in the Serie A, and has continued to earn awards for a stellar season in which he scored a record-tying 31 league goals so far



Liverpool FC and Egypt national football team's forward Mohamed Salah on Sunday won the English Premier League (EPL) Player of the Season award. Salah, 25, returned to England this season after a spell in the Serie A, and has continued to earn awards for a stellar season in which he scored a record-tying 31 league goals so far, reports Efe.

"It was always in my mind to come back to the Premier League, to show the people that say I didn't succeed here the first time," Salah said after receiving the award, according to Liverpool's website. Salah initially arrived in the EPL in 2014 at Chelsea club, but played a total of just 19 matches in a two-year spell, after which he joined Fiorentina on loan.

He then went to Roma, first on loan and then on a long-term basis for one season, before heading to Liverpool for 34 million pounds ($46 million), where he has helped lead his club to the Champions League final against Real Madrid, set for May 26. During his first season with Liverpool, Salah has scored a total of 43 goals in 50 matches in all competitions.

Salah shares the EPL scoring record for most goals in a 38-match season with Alan Shearer (1995-1996), Cristiano Ronaldo (2007-2008) and Luis Suarez (2013-2014). The Egyptian still has an opportunity to break the record, as Liverpool are set to take on Brighton & Hove Albion in the final round of the EPL later Sunday.

Salah has already been voted player of the year by the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) for the 2017-18 season, as well as winning footballer of the year by the Football Writers' Association.

