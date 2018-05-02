Liverpool's Mohamed Salah wins FWA player of the year

The Egypt international topped the poll of the 400-strong FWA membership ahead of Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, the margin understood to be less than 20 votes



Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been voted the 2018 Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers' Association (FWA). The Egypt international topped the poll of the 400-strong FWA membership ahead of Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, the margin understood to be less than 20 votes.

Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane was in third place. Between them, Salah and De Bruyne, who helped City claim the EPL title, collected more than 90 per cent of the journalists' votes. Salah, who struggled to make an impact during his first spell in England at Chelsea, has scored 43 goals in 48 appearances in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp's side this season. The midfielder, 25, becomes the first African winner of the prestigious FWA accolade.

