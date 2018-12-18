Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri: Scoring against Red Devils is a beautiful feeling

football

Xherdan Shaqiri

Xherdan Shaqiri says scoring a double in the 3-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday for Liverpool was a beautiful feeling and puts him on course for his most prolific Premier League campaign.

The Swiss international midfielder, 27, came off the bench to take his tally to five goals in 13 league appearances, meaning he is already just three shy of his best previous total in the Premier League for Stoke last season.

His double restored Liverpool to the top of the table, one point clear of champions Manchester City. "Of course the style, how they play, it's for me too," he said. "I have to go on the pitch and perform and I have qualities to be in the team, to have an impact, to decide games. I'm happy at the moment with my performances. "It was a beautiful feeling to score two goals against Manchester United, an important game against a big rival for Liverpool."

