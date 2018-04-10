Livestock development officer arrested for taking bribe in Buldhana

Dr. Ramesh Bajirao Pacharane, a class-I officer had demanded the bribe from a 31-year-old farmer, an official said



Anti Corruption Bureau arrested a livestock development officer for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 150 for treating a farmer's injured bull in Buldhana district in Maharashtra, said Police on Tuesday.

Dr. Ramesh Bajirao Pacharane, a class-I officer had demanded the bribe from a 31-year-old farmer, an official said. The complainant, who hails from Dhad village in Buldhana, had gone to the livestock development office at Jambhrun Road in Buldhana to treat his bull, he said.

Pacharane demanded Rs 150 bribe from him to treat the animal, an official said. Thereafter, the farmer approached the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) unit in Buldhana to complain against the officer.

A trap was laid and the doctor was arrested red-handed while accepting the bribe. An investigation into the case is on.



