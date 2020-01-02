Living up to its new vibe, Jawaani Jaaneman teaser gets everyone talking

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

With Jawaaani Jaaneman's teaser being the best treat for audiences to end 2019, the film has surely gone on to be the most anticipated one for 2020.

Right from its poster the Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jay Shewakramani production has created a huge buzz amongst the people and the super cool teaser has only left the fans waiting for the film with bated breath.

In fact, the Jawaani Jaaneman teaser that treated fans with the reprised version of the classic song Ole Ole also stirred some nostalgia with Saif featuring in the new age version. While many also lauded the teaser to send out fun vibes, many also loved the old charm that Saif Ali Khan would bring into the new decade with this coming of age film.

With such an amazing response the audiences are quite excited to see this quirky tale unfold on the big screen. Alongside, Saif Ali Khan, Jawaani Jaaneman stars Tabu and debutante Alaya F in quite interesting roles.

Jawaani Jaaneman is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films and produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan, and Jay Shewakramani. Directed by Nitin Kakkar the film is all set to release on 31st January 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates