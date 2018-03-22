Liza Malik and Gurpreet Kaur Chadha celebrate Gudi Padwa in a unique way

Here's how vice president of the Mumbai Regional Mahila congress, Gurpreet Kaur Chadha and singer-actor Liza Malik celebrated Gudi Padwa

Gurpreet Kaur Chadha, vice president of the Mumbai Regional Mahila congress, and singer-actor Liza Malik celebrate Gudi Padwa with underprivileged children in Andheri

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates