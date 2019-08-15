L.K Advani unfurls national flag at his residence as his condition improves

national

LK Advani's office had said that he would not be hoisting the national flag on Thursday due to viral infection but his condition improved in the morning, allowing the 91-year-old leader to continue with the practice

New Delhi: Keeping with his decade-long practice of, veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader L K Advani hoisted the national flag at his residence on Independence Day. Advani is suffering from viral fever. Though he hoisted the flag, Advani had to miss another of his old custom, a visit to the Red Fort where the prime minister unfurls the tri-colour.

Advani's office had on Wednesday said that he would not be hoisting the national flag on Thursday due to viral infection but his condition improved in the morning, allowing the 91-year-old leader to continue with the practice. A source from the family said that since Advani was feeling a little better, they decided to go ahead.

The official source added that the former deputy prime minister had also been going to Red Fort on every Independence Day every year for several decades but had to take a break this year due to his health conditions.

Earlier this August, Advani visited Sushma Swaraj's husband Swaraj Kaushal to mourn the demise of senior party leader Sushma Swaraj. Calling her one of his closest colleagues, Advani recalled that when he was the President of the BJP in the eighties, she was a promising young activist who he had inducted into the team. He was deeply distressed at the "untimely demise of one of his closest colleagues.

Advani called Sushma Swaraj a brilliant orator and that he was often amazed at her ability to recall incidents, events and present them with utmost clarity and eloquence. He said she was also a fine human being and touched everyone with her warmth and compassionate nature.

