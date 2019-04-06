LK Advani's blog post gave reality check on Modi govt's functioning, says Mayawati

national

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Saturday sided with the BJP patriarch LK Advani over his blog post, saying it gave "reality check" on the functioning of the "anti-people" Modi government.

"LK Advani's reality check admonition on the functioning of the Modi government on the party's foundation day is a serious no-confidence against them, besides a fervent appeal to the people that this despotic and anti-people Modi government is unworthy of returning back to power," Mayawati tweeted while taking a dig at the incumbent government.

Mayawati's statement comes after Advani in a blog post on April 5 said that the BJP never regarded its adversaries as "enemies" or "anti-national". Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi wrote: "Advani Ji perfectly sums up the true essence of BJP, most notably the guiding Mantra of 'Nation First, Party Next, Self Last.' Proud to be a BJP Karyakarta and proud that greats like LK Advani Ji have strengthened it." BJP denied a ticket to Advani from Gandhinagar, the seat he has represented in the Lok Sabha for many years. The party instead named Amit Shah as the candidate from this seat in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

