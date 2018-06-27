Lloyd estate wall collapse: Follow court commissioner's directives only, says BMC

His report submitted to BMC's Building Proposal Department, following the landslide and cave-in on Monday, recommends strengthening the building's foundation by erecting steel girders as a precautionary measure to the shore piling

A car struck in debris after a wall collapsed at a construction site in Antop Hill, Wadala East area, in Mumbai on Monday, June 25, 2018. Pic/PTI

In a joint meeting among various agencies held in Wadala Heights yesterday, the BMC directed developer Dosti Realty to follow only the directives stated in Court Commissioner Shantilal Jain's report, which asks the developer to keep the neighbouring societies in mind with respect to its ongoing construction. His report submitted to BMC's Building Proposal Department, following the landslide and cave-in on Monday, recommends strengthening the building's foundation by erecting steel girders as a precautionary measure to the shore piling.

BMC chief Ajoy Mehta said, "Only remedial work, and no other, will go on there, as stated by the court commissioner. Our notice has sent these directives to them."

While BMC has already issued a stop-work notice, residents have alleged that the developer is only taking cursory precautions and not stringent ones. Residents of neighbouring societies expressed dissatisfaction with the measures taken.

A resident of Wadala Heights, Simran Parmar, said, "No concrete decision was taken after the meeting, as there was no positive response from the developer's end."

However, Keshav Ubale, assistant municipal commissioner of F-north ward, said, "We instructed them not just to take care of Wadala Heights, but consider all neighbouring societies... This was acknowledged by the developer's representatives in the meeting."

