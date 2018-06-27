Lloyd estate wall collapse: Neighboring building residents fear for their safety

Residents alleged Dosti Realty had demolished half a compound wall at Dosti Blossom over a year ago when they began excavating for the new project

When mid-day visited Dosti Blossom, we found big and clear cracks in almost every column of the building. Pic/Atul Kamble

Following Monday's landslide near the Lloyd Estate building, residents of the adjoining Dosti Blossom buildings are fearing for their life. The 16-storey buildings have over 120 flats.

Residents alleged Dosti Realty had demolished half a compound wall at Dosti Blossom over a year ago when they began excavating for the new project. When mid-day visited Dosti Blossom, we found big and clear cracks in almost every column of the building. A small chowky in front of the building with the fire control system, had tilted.

Resident Sanjay Porani said, "We are scared considering the current situation of the building. The Lloyd incident has shaken us. Dosti Blossom is very close to the excavated site so anything can happen."

Speaking to mid-day, Manoj Gurav, a committee member of Dosti Blossom CHS said, "In May and June 2017 we'd written to BMC and the builder. Civic officials tossed out plaints and the building proposal department told us the complaints don't come under their jurisdiction. Last year, we'd done a structural audit of the building, which clearly mentioned that the massive excavation in the adjacent plot has caused cracks and damaged the building. Despite this, neither the builder nor the BMC took any action."

Asked about the cracks in Dosti Blossom and multiple complaints, RS Potdar, deputy chief engineer of the building proposal department (city) said, "I'll have to check whether we have received any complaint regarding damage to Dosti Blossom. I will send my staff on Wednesday to inspect the building."

