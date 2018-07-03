Lloyd estate wall collapse: Week after landslide, huge crack spotted in building

A week after one of its boundary walls caved in due to a landslide in the adjoining plot, taking seven cars of residents with it, cracks have begun developing in a wall of the building

Residents spotted a huge crack in the wall that divides their wings from the A and B wings. Pic/Suresh Karkera

The problems of Wadala's Lloyd Estate residents refuse to end. A week after one of its boundary walls caved in due to a landslide in the adjoining plot, taking seven cars of residents with it, cracks have begun developing in a wall of the building.

Afraid and anxious residents of the C and D wing on Monday contacted mid-day after spotting a huge crack in the wall that divides their wings from the A and B wings. Before Lloyd's the neighbouring Dosti Blossom buildings had fallen prey to a similar problem, which was reported by mid-day on June 27 in 'Yeh Dosti proving risky for neighbouring building.'

Ashwin Deshmukh, who has been residing in the C wing for the last 15 years, said the wall had been repaired only four months ago, when it had slightly curved. "The wall looked bent, so we had complained and got it fixed," said Deshmukh, adding, "After last week's landslide, we'd seen small cracks on the wall. We did not expect them to progress. There is a vegetable vendor who has his stall right ahead of the wall and he could be affected if anything happens."

Simran Parmar, another resident said, "I saw the crack in the morning. This seems to be a result of soil erosion. It's just been a week since the landslide and this has only added to our fears." Another resident Samir Srivastava, said, "We're already demotivated and the fear worsens when you see such things. Everybody has been telling us that it is all safe, but then we spot cracks. How do we believe everything is okay?"

Digging caused these issues

Parmanand Chand, secretary of Lloyd Estate said, "These issues have started happening since the digging work began in the adjacent plot. It indeed looks like the soil beneath has been eroding and damaging the walls. We will complain about this to the BMC and try to get it repaired."

Despite repeated attempts, F-North ward officer Keshav Ubale, remained unavailable for comment, as was Dosti Realty, in whose under construction project the landslide occurred.