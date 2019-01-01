Local BJD leader shot dead in Odisha

Jan 01, 2019, 20:01 IST | PTI

The deceased has been identified as Sadananda Lenka (46) alias Bahana of Kharia town

A local Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader was shot dead by unknown miscreants at Aska in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Sadananda Lenka (46) alias Bahana of Kharia town.

The assailants opened fire at Lenka while he was travelling in a motorbike near Aska College square around 10.45 pm on Monday night, a police officer said.

Though he was immediately rushed to a hospital, the doctors declared him brought-dead, he said. Police have ruled out the possibility of political rivalry behind the killing, the officer said, adding, the bike rider has been detained.

Lenka was involved with the ruling BJD for the last few years.

