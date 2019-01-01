Local BJD leader shot dead in Odisha
The deceased has been identified as Sadananda Lenka (46) alias Bahana of Kharia town
A local Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader was shot dead by unknown miscreants at Aska in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Sadananda Lenka (46) alias Bahana of Kharia town.
The assailants opened fire at Lenka while he was travelling in a motorbike near Aska College square around 10.45 pm on Monday night, a police officer said.
Though he was immediately rushed to a hospital, the doctors declared him brought-dead, he said. Police have ruled out the possibility of political rivalry behind the killing, the officer said, adding, the bike rider has been detained.
Lenka was involved with the ruling BJD for the last few years.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
CM Devendra Fadnavis Attends Mid-day Real Estate Icon Awards 2018 - Part 3