Local bodies slowly allow buildings to resume repair work

Residential buildings which had had pre-monsoon repair and maintenance work stuck amid the Coronavirus-caused lockdown have been permitted to resume it under strict guidelines.

mid-day had reported about how residents were facing a leaky monsoon as repair work in several buildings in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai was halted halfway.

Work at Rekhi Sai Daffodil CHS, Kharghar resumed two days ago. Building secretary Asif Dhamankar said, "The deputy collector for Panvel area allowed us to resume work under guidelines for workers safety. Accordingly, the contractor furnished details and our society allowed to let the twelve workers stay at the premises. All workers have been thoroughly examined by the dispensary for COVID-19, designated by the civic body. We are also recording their temperature daily. A logbook with relevant details is also maintained."

Somasunderan Nair, Director, Intercons Tectonic (Pvt) Ltd, a Vashi-based engineering and civil construction firm, said, "There is a shortage of labour as many workers have left for their hometowns. Some started walking two days ago and have reached Nasik. They did not stop although I promised a full monthly salary and job assurance."

Nair arranged 12 workers to finish repair work of Rekhi Sai Daffodil as the society agreed to let the workers stay.

"We have to do major structural stability work and the order for materials was placed with a company that has a godown in Panvel. But the supply was stopped as the local police insisted on a letter from the contractor confirming the site of delivery. We may have to face such bumps on and off," Nair added.

A resident of Gitanjali building in Ghatkopar said, "The local Deputy Chief Engineer (Building Proposal Department) granted permissions for necessary pre-monsoon repair work on May 8. The workers have already been given a place to stay as per safety norms. We monitor their temperature and get them examined by a private doctor."

The building is getting waterproofing done on the terrace. "Our contractor found it difficult to procure old bricks as construction work at many sites is halted. He had to shell out some extra money as there was no other option. Further delay would hamper the work," the resident said.

The civic body's letter to Gitanjali building says the permission has been granted purely on the basis of their application.

Kirti Mehta, a BMC architect and resident of Navre Premises Co-operative Housing Society in Sion (W) said, "Ours is a 25-year-old building. While the exterior plasterwork is done, waterproofing of the pocket terrace and main terrace and exterior painting is remaining. The terrace is exposed and our contractor has not been given permission to resume work."

Mehta added, "Our building is located on Swami Vallabhdas Road which is opposite to Dharavi. We are separated by railway tracks. There is not a single COVID-19 case in our area but for some reason, we have not been given permission to resume work." Mehta said that they may seek help from a local corporator to get requisite permissions.

