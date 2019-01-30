Local Congress leader killed over an old dispute in Madhya Pradesh

national

Some men were waiting near a railway culvert, stopped Yaduvanshi's motorcycle and attacked him with a baseball bat. As Yaduvanshi fell down, they attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon and fled

Representational image

Chhindwara: A 35-year-old Congress leader from Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh was killed

allegedly by unidentified persons, apparently over an old dispute, police said on Wednesday. Police have detained two suspects and questioning them, an officer said.

Chhindwara is the Lok Sabha constituency of state Chief Minister Kamal Nath. The deceased Rajendra Yaduvanshi was the Congress president of Parasia block in the district. The incident occurred on Tuesday midnight when Yaduvanshi was returning to his home on his motorcycle, said Parasia Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP), Ashok Tiwari. "Some men lying in wait near a railway culvert stopped Yaduvanshi's motorcycle and attacked him with a baseball bat. As Yaduvanshi fell down, they attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon and fled," he said.

Tiwari said a police team was rushed to the spot after the local police were informed about the crime.

"Police personnel shifted Yaduvanshi to hospital, where doctors declared him dead," the SDOP said, adding that a broken baseball bat and the weapon used in the crime was found at the spot. As per preliminary investigation, the Congress leader was having an old enmity with a dhaba (roadside restaurant) owner from the area, he said. A case has been registered and further investigations

are underway.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever